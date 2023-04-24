Javi Gracia feels his Leeds team "can do it again" to get back on a good run of form as they try to stay in the Premier League.

The Whites have won just once in their last five and find themselves sitting only one point above the relegation zone.

"We are living through tough moments at the most important part of the season," said Gracia.

"When I arrived five games ago, we were second bottom. We were able to change that dynamic. We did it and we can do it again.

"They have the desire and belief to stay up. Nobody doubts their commitment, but now is the moment to show it.

"The key is to take our work in training into the matches. We have to change something to compete better."

Leeds have a difficult final run of games and will attempt to collect crucial points against relegation rivals Leicester on Tuesday.

"There are six games left, all of them are important," Gracia said. "You never know where you can get points.

But this is the next game, at home, so we have to be focused. Leicester are coming off a win so it will be a demanding game.

"We have the unconditional support of our fans so we feel really good. It will not be different this time."