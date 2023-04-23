Livingston can only blame themselves - Devlin

BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Captain Nicky Devlin believes Livingston have only themselves to blame after missing out on the Scottish Premiership top six.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat by Dundee United left Livi seventh at the end of the pre-split fixtures.

"It is obviously a really disappointed dressing room, but ultimately there were six teams better than us for the first 33 games of the season," said right-back Devlin, 29.

"Disappointing but we have only got ourselves to blame, it probably wasn’t lost today it was lost over the last eight, nine games that we have probably not been good enough.

"We knew the hardest bit was going to be taking care of our job ourselves. That is what turned out to be, the other teams did slip up as well but we knew we had a difficult game coming here and we have not managed to do our part."