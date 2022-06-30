Everton captain Seamus Coleman believes he doesn't see himself as a leader but knows the qualities are within him.

The full-back is preparing for his 14th season at Goodison Park, his fourth as full-time skipper, and says he has never sought guidance on how to lead.

"You can read all the books and listen to all the podcasts you want, to try to learn about leadership – but it is in me," he told the club's official website, external.

"You are who you are. I know you can always learn but there is no magic to it. I don’t see myself as a leader, or look to be that way.

“Everyone is different. I don’t look to other leaders. I just want what is best for people and I work hard."

Coleman is Everton's longest-serving player and was praised last month by manager Frank Lampard as "one of the best people I have ever met".

"If I don’t think people are pulling in the same direction, I feel I can say so because I have been here so long and want what’s best for the club, not what’s best for me," he said.

“Ultimately, you want everyone pulling in one direction but players are changing and you need to understand the new type of player and learn how to speak to them and get the best out of them.

“It is not just shouting and ranting and raving."