Hibernian 4-2 Celtic: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

It's been a funny old season for Hibs. Lee Johnson has, at times, seemingly been on the brink, and yet his Hibs' side go into the final day of the season facing one of the biggest derbies since 2012.

They weren't bad against Rangers, but were punished for their mercy in front of goal. Again, they had plenty of chances but were handed the lead by a massive Bain blunder.

They've found consistent performances at the perfect time and they go into that derby as favourites.