Sean Dyche says Dominic Calvert-Lewin has returned to training but it's too soon to say when the striker will play matches.

Calvert-Lewin has missed 17 games in all competitions this season and hasn't featured since Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Arsenal in February.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Brentford, Dyche said: "Dom’s around it again with us training but still making the decision on when he’s truly right to come back in.

"There are some statistical markers from his history and training regime from before. Speaking to him too, as players get older they start learning more about their bodies. He has had a tough run and I'm speaking to him to make sure he feels right.

"It’s early yet. He’s just got on the grass with us. He’s done a lot of rehab and the stats and facts and the way he’s feeling is good. Positive signs for sure."

Along with Wolves, the Toffees have scored the joint-fewest goals in the Premier League this season, but Dyche wants his players to improve their menatlity rather than focusing on the scoreline.

He said: "You cannot guarantee any score. Don’t worry about the scoreline, more about how you manage games and I want the relentless mentality and then anything is achievable at any stage of the game.

"We go to the last breath and it was a physically good performance against Forest."