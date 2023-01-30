Albion sign Sweden midfielder Ayari
Brighton have signed midfielder Yasin Ayari for an undisclosed fee from Swedish side AIK.
The Sweden international, 19, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract.
“He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club," said Albion technical director David Weir.
Welcome to #BHAFC, Yasin Ayari! 😁👊 pic.twitter.com/muWjR6KVjj— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 30, 2023
