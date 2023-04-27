Who is the best player to have faced Nottingham Forest?

Ben Dore, Dore On Tour, external

I’ve witnessed loads of great players but it's got to be the Spanish wonderkid turned superstar Cesc Fabregas.

Watching Cesc live in the FA Cup against Forest was my first time and I left the ground thinking 'wow. If only we had that kind of player.'

Fabregas' movement and long passing to the forwards was just unbelievable to witness. I even applauded him when he got substituted off in the final minutes.

Cesc won everything but the Champions League. He could play in any position on the pitch. I wish he could still be playing at this moment because you will never get a player like a prime Fabregas.

Let us know the best player you have seen face Forest

