What do Hearts need on deadline day?

We asked for your Hearts transfer wishlist as the deadline looms at midnight tonight.

Here are some of your views:

Richard: I honestly think Ryan Jack of Rangers would be a perfect fit into the Hearts team.

Anon: I think they should pay the money to bring in Callum Paterson from Sheffield Wednesday.

Jambo: I think Paterson will be done late on. An agreement will be put in place and Callum wants the return to Hearts. Stephen Humpherys will stay but only on loan to the end of the season. Hearts will sign more than one player today.

Andy: Would love us to continue our Australian adventure and bring Jason Cummings to Tynecastle! Yes, he has history with Hibernian but a Jambo during his younger years and who wouldn't love to see the Cumdog back in the cinch.

Anon: After the season-ending injury to Craig Gordon, I would love to see a back-up keeper coming in. Zander Clark has done so well since deputising for Gordon, but worried we're lacking in that department. Would be happy to see Joel Pereira back at the club on a temporary basis. Was well loved here last time following his loan spell from Man United.

Badger: I'm all for giving people second chances and believe Aidy White deserves one with Hearts! Struggled for goals and assists at wing-back and he's someone who could come in and hit the ground running and secure third place. Would be a real statement signing and show the rest of the league we mean business.

Stuart: Would love for Hearts to bring Morgaro Gomis back to the club. Thought he was outstanding during his first spell. Especially in the game on Sunday against Livingston which was 0-0 we missed that bit of creativity he could bring to set up chances. He's 37 now but surely has one last season at the top in him.