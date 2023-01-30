We asked for your thoughts on the appointment of Sean Dyche as Everton’s manager.

Here are some of your comments:

Allan: Could be just what we need right now. I always admired what he did for Burnley. He has taken over a team who he already knows cannot score goals. I'm expecting several draws to start with. Good luck, Sean.

Aaron: The appointment smacks of a 'small club' mentality. Everton should be more than the old dogs of war. How you can have a shortlist of Marcelo Bielsa and Dyche is baffling, given their different philosophies. Bielsa would've been the transformative appointment.

Ron: I feel Dyche is the best man available for the job. He has passion and fight, fire in his belly and a determination to get things done. I just hope the board and the owner back him up with cash to get a couple of players in the next 30 hours.

Steven: A good appointment who should stabilise the club and make the players work hard. We will probably find a lot of the players will want out in the summer.

Bill: Dyche has half the season to instil some playing discipline and get some points to climb the table. The board is the weakest link and needs to support him with quality players - a creative midfielder and a proven striker.