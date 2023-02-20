'Derby defeat seems to have ignited Hibs' - McCann

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann has noted Hibernian's Scottish Cup derby defeat to Hearts as a turning point in their season.

Since falling 3-0 to their Edinburgh rivals for the second time in three weeks, Hibs have gone undefeated, winning three of their four games and conceding just the one goal.

"I think since that derby defeat, Lee Johnson’s certainly turned the fortunes around," the former Scotland midfielder said.

The first game after the Cup exit was at home against Aberdeen. Hibs thrashed the Dons 6-0, ending the reign of boss Jim Goodwin, too.

"There was both him and Jim Goodwin that game [where pressure was on both managers] that just seems to have ignited Hibs.

"They lost Aiden McGeady against Kilmarnock, which will be a big blow to them as he’s been a very, very big influence in the side recently."