Rangers 'have bid rejected' for PAOK striker

Rangers have had an offer rejected for PAOK forward Antonio Colak, according to Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. (Sun), external

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 24, won't extend his Rangers contract, which has a year left to run, and is set to leave this summer in search of first-team football. (Glasgow Times), external

Following his loan spell at Rangers, out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a signing target for former Turin team-mate Andrea Pirlo, who is now in charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Scottish Daily Express), external