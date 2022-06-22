Rangers 'have bid rejected' for PAOK striker

Rangers have had an offer rejected for PAOK forward Antonio Colak, according to Greek sports journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos. (Sun)

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, 24, won't extend his Rangers contract, which has a year left to run, and is set to leave this summer in search of first-team football. (Glasgow Times)

Following his loan spell at Rangers, out-of-favour Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is a signing target for former Turin team-mate Andrea Pirlo, who is now in charge of Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk. (Scottish Daily Express)

Antonio Kolak spent part of last season on loan at Malmo and scored a double at Ibrox to knock Rangers out of Champions League qualifying