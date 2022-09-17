Livingston 1-0 Kilmarnock - analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

A victory that Livingston made look easy, although it almost certainly wasn't.

The effort they put into dominating the first-half was noticeable, once again led by a midfield three that refused to allow their visitors a moment to breathe.

K﻿ilmarnock had a half-chance near the end, a Christian Doidge header that drifted wide. Although it was ultimately harmless, it could have lost Livingston two points that they did not deserve to drop.

A﻿ll that means is they have to be more clinical up top. No team enjoys going to the Tony Macaroni Arena but, as Motherwell showed last season, it is possible to nick a result.