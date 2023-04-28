We asked for your views on Thursday’s Premier League game between Everton and Newcastle United.

Here are some of your comments:

Everton fans

Steve: I am a 70-year-old Evertonian and saw my first game at Goodison Park when I was eight. As a life-long fan I never thought I would see the day my beloved blues play second-tier football, but even I have to admit it looks more likely every game. Simply not good enough. No football intelligence or imagination, not enough skill, a squad of mediocrity. Sad.

Barry: Everton should play Nathan Patterson at right-back. Playing a centre-back at right-back, be it Ben Godfrey or Mason Holgate, does not work because they are not fast enough. The first two Newcastle goals were conceded because of this. Frank Lampard had to go to change the mindset at the time, but Dyche is too preoccupied with physical size. Speed matters just as much.

Tom: So sad to see a once great club heading towards relegation. Thinking back to the days of Dixie Dean and Tommy Lawton and Duncan Ferguson!

Steve: This is the worst squad I have seen in my 40-odd years supporting Everton. They are gutless.

Newcastle fans

Larry: Newcastle are hungry. Individual class with a team performance justified the win over an improved Everton still unable to cause trouble up front. This Magpies side plays with pride.

Sally: Absolute wizardry from Alexander Isak to set up the fourth. It was Lionel Messi-esque. A genuinely breathtaking run.

George: It’s the togetherness. It’s the wanting to run through a brick wall for each other. It’s the wanting to reward the fans for the best support in the world.