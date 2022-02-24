Transfer news: Spurs interested in goalkeeper Simon

Tottenham are interested in Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, as they think about a long-term replacement for 35-year-old Hugo Lloris. (Marca), external

Spurs are monitoring Serge Gnabry after the 26-year-old former Arsenal winger's contract talks with Bayern Munich stalled. (Bild, via Talksport), external

West Ham have taken up the option to extend full-back Ben Johnson's contract until 2024 to ward off potential interest from Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool in the 22-year-old. (Standard), external

Meanwhile, the club are willing to sell Steven Bergwijn this summer, with AC Milan keen on the 24-year-old winger. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column