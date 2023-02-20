We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Chelsea and Southampton.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Will: That was another poor performance. Once again, Chelsea barely looked like a team that can cause massive attacking threats. Despite playing five of the new signings in the starting line-up and Mykhailo Mudryk as a sub, Chelsea still look like a team lucky to be in the top 10.

Andy: Embarrassing. The worst Chelsea team I can remember in a long, long time and it cost a fortune to assemble. No style, no passion and no idea. It appears to be happening again - some players have decided the manager has to go, so they have stopped performing. To be honest, I think the good days are coming to an end.

Anthony: I have been a supporter of Graham Potter. Saturday was a disjointed display. Chelsea were just not there in the first half but, more importantly, we are not creating enough clear-cut opportunities. Players are looking dejected and a yard off the pace. Even Enzo Fernandez looked at sea, which means they don't understand their roles.

Chris: Before every game I believe this is the one where the positive change happens. The game against Southampton will kick-start the rest of the season - but no. The same excuses and blah blah from the manager about "having good moments in the game". Something is badly wrong at the club. At this level, I'm unconvinced Potter has the required experience.

Southampton fans

Alex: Hand Ruben Selles the keys! He has brought the passion, desire and laughter back to this team. Together we will pull through with more performances like that.

Nick: What a fabulous result! So proud of the boys and James Ward-Prowse, who gave it everything on Saturday. The reaction by Romain Perraud to clear off the line from a certain Chelsea goal just about epitomises how much the players fought for and deserved all the points.

Mark: Where there's life, there's hope... Beat Leeds next and we could be out of the relegation zone - plenty of hard work ahead though. Would be a tragedy to be relegated, lose Ward-Prowse and see him get the free-kick record elsewhere.

Duncan: Selles' comments before the game were a breath of fresh air; anyone would want to play for a manager who is that positive. Saturday's result was no fluke - this was a performance that reminded me of other 'Great Escape' years.