Is a football club ever too good to go down?

We have been asking you to send us your thoughts on Everton's relegation fight and what you think the Toffees need to do to in order to beat the drop.

Here are some of your comments:

Neil: This is not the worst squad we've had in our Premier League history. There are plenty of internationals and experience. However, it is the worst attitude and commitment squad we've ever had. Blame starts and stops with the players. Players take no responsibility for their fitness, no responsibility on the pitch. Just happy to pick up the wages.

Callum: Frank Lampard showed his naivety in this 5-0 demolition job regarding the rules of relegation. You don’t go playing all-out attacking football when you can’t afford to drop points. Everton need to tighten up ASAP or it is relegation for the Toffees. With the poor defensive options we have, I’d be opting for a 5-4-1 with Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

Peter: I have supported Everton for 55 years now - this is a bad as it gets. It's years of mismanagement since David Moyes left. I fear for our future.

Paul: We are going to be relegated for sure, and it could be the best thing to happen to us. Hopefully this summer we will finally be able to ditch the dead wood and start again to build a team that wants to play for this club.

Sam: We seem to be unaware of the young, enthusiastic talent we have coming up through the ranks. The "seasoned pros" we put out there on Monday have nothing to prove and seem to think themselves above being this close to relegation. Let's give those hungry youngsters a chance. What have we got to lose?!

