Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's retained and released list has thrown up no surprises. It certainly will not deflect supporters from focusing on recruiting as they await additions to Red Bull Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen. Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca appears closest to being next through the door for around £10m.

The advice is not to think of the former Espanyol player as a replacement for Kalvin Phillips, should he be sold, but as an addition to an area of the park where United have not strengthened for four years.

Left-back Laurens de Bock has finally left after seven appearances in four and half years which culminated in almost as many loan spells away from Elland Road! An awful signing who is now off the books.

He is joined on the released list by Josh Galloway and Bobby Kamwa, who ended last season at FC United of Manchester and Dunfermline respectively. Winger Alfie Hughes, 19, has not been retained either after signing professional terms last season. None of that trio could be considered as first-team players.

Keenan Carole, son of former United player Seb, has been offered professional terms. Defender Harvey Sutcliffe, who has performed well in the U23s, is another who the club want to keep along with teenage goalkeeper Will Brook.

Of the scholars being released - Lui Bradbury, Mitchell Picksley and Joe Littlewood - only the latter had made appearances for the U23s.

Many questions, like the future of winger Raphinha, remain unanswered with the transfer window only just opening. Should he be sold, can Ian Poveda step up after injury and a good spell at Blackburn Rovers? Does Helder Costa come back from Valencia and into the reckoning?

Is there a future for them and a lot of players who remain under contract but who went out on loan last year? It is difficult to see any way back for goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and with the arrival of Kristensen does that make up Cody Drameh's mind to look for a permanent move after a successful spell at Cardiff City? Elia Caprile, Leif Davis, Mateusz Bogusz, Ryan Edmondson and Alfie McCalmont all remain on the books but it is hard to see them breaking in to the top flight after minimal impact at the club to date.

It's a similar situation with striker Kun Temenuzhkov, who has a year left on his deal. In five seasons the Bulgarian has made just one appearance for the Whites and spent the past two campaigns at Real Union in Spain.