Jack Grealish said Manchester City "feel unstoppable" when they play at home.

Grealish impressd once again in the Champions League semi-final second leg win over Real Madrid and has now created more chances than any other English player in a single Champions League campaign.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, he said: "After the game last week I was buzzing just to be in this moment. It’s so nice. A week later I’m standing here again and it’s 4-0. I don’t think a lot of teams would do that to Real Madrid.

"When we are playing all together and when we play here we feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel like no one can beat us. When we play at home we feel unstoppable. You’ve seen what we have done to Bayern Munich, Leipzig and tonight. It’s unbelievable."

Looking ahead to the final and what City will look to do against Inter Milan. Grealish added: "Every game that we play we try and dominate the ball.

"The manager is a genius and I’m sure he will tell is where we can hurt them. It will be a tough game. You don’t get to a final by luck. They are a good team. You have to give them respect.

"We’ve got a few more important games up until then so we will focus on those on them until then."