Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he relies on his energy to help get him through the stresses that come with being involved in the Premier League title race.

After losing to Everton last week before Manchester City were also beaten by Tottenham, Arteta was asked about dealing with the pressure as a young manager.

He said: "A lot of energy. I am an energy giver. I don’t like energy suckers. I just like to give.

"I like people who give energy in many different ways. Sometimes it’s with body language, sometimes tone of voice, hugging people. It's looking for solutions not excuses."

One player Arteta can rely on to ease his stress levels is Gabriel Magalhaes, who has been involved in nine clean sheets and scored two goals in 20 appearances this season.

On his impressive outings, Arteta said: "Not only his performances, but the way he is evolving. He is just getting better in every phase of play and everything that we demand him to do.

"His mentality as well. He has come a long way since he joined the club."