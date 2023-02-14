S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Roses are red, violets are blue, Pervis Estupinan, how brilliant are you?

Valentine’s Day seems like a fitting occasion to share the love for a Brighton player whose abilities and form this season have not been talked about anywhere near enough.

Most of the airtime or column inches devoted to Estupinan have come in the past 72 hours, focusing on his goal disallowed against Crystal Palace because VAR somehow managed to draw their offside lines from the wrong Eagles defender.

Estupinan deserves so much more than to merely be a side point in the great Stockley Park debate. He produced the best piece of defending seen from an Albion player this season with his last-gasp, perfectly-timed sliding block to turn a Bournemouth one-on-one over the bar at the Amex last week.

Fast forward seven days and he left Selhurst Park with an assist, delivering an unbelievable whipped cross from the left which Solly March volleyed home at the back post. Estupinan has now set up six goals this season in all competitions, a phenomenal record for a left-back.

Brighton’s ability to sell star players for big fees and replace them with bargain buys just as talented is unmatched. But even by the Seagulls’ high standards, upgrading Marc Cucurella to Estupinan and pocketing £47 million in the process is an unbelievable bit of business.

The transfer deal of the season? Quite possibly.