Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Team news

Chelsea are likely to be without 11 first-team players this weekend as new signing Joao Felix begins a three-match ban after his red card at Fulham.

Midfielder Denis Zakaria suffered a thigh issue in that game and joins the likes of Ben Chilwell, Reece James, and Raheem Sterling on the sidelines.

Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell returns from a three-match ban after his Boxing Day dismissal.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson remain long-term absentees.

Predict the Chelsea starting XI

Who will make Palace's line-up?