Frank Lampard said Everton's key players need to lead by example in their fight against relegation from the Premier League, but admitted that has been difficult with so many injuries during his time at the club.

Jordan Pickford was one of the Toffees' star performers in the 1-0 win over Chelsea and Lampard said it is important to see this fight from his squad.

He said: "I think since I’ve been here I came in and lost two frontline centre-backs in my first week - Yerry Mina for 10 weeks and Ben Godfrey for five weeks and Ben is now missing again.

"Dominic is one of England’s number nines and I’ve missed him for a big portion in terms of injury and when he’s come back trying to get him fit.

"Andros Townsend is now out until next season. We’ve been really up against it I think probably as much if not more than any team in the league. The numbers of missed days do back that up.

"But at the moment we’ve got a group of players that are hungry, that are fighting and what we’ve seen in recent games that has to stay and get better.

"Beyond that the talents and seeing a performance like Jordan Pickford's last week is an added bonus and the thing we need to all come together."