Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Second in the Premier League, unbeaten in five of their last six trips to Old Trafford and a 6-3 hammering of their rivals last time out. Manchester City have good reason to be confident going to Manchester United on Saturday.

But their form and their performances have caused some concern, not least the lacklustre display that saw them exit the League Cup on Wednesday against Southampton.

But the man who described that very performance as a having a "lack of attitude" - Ilkay Gundogan - believes there's not better way "to make things better" than a derby win.

"The derby is the derby, it's a different game. For us, playing at Old Trafford in recent years is a good memory," he said.

But while City stumble into the game (two wins, a draw and a defeat in the last four), United have won their last eight.

"We also know we are playing the best United side we have faced in recent years: full of confidence, full of commitment," Gundogan added.

"With the players they got in the summer, it feels like it's clicking right now in their squad.

"It's going to be a tough one. We need to be up for the challenge. Even though I'm disappointed [after Southampton], I'm confident we're able to get a good result."

Listen to Gundogan speak to BBC Radio Manchester here