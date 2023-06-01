Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, although the Old Trafford club are yet to agree a transfer for the 24-year-old England international who is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

England captain Harry Kane, 29, only wants to sign for Manchester United this summer, rather than move abroad, but is willing to run down his contract and leave Tottenham as a free agent next year. (Sun, external)

Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter Milan are interested in signing France full-back Benjamin Pavard, 27, who does not want to renew his contract at Bayern Munich when it expires in 2024. (L'Equipe - in French, external)

England defender Harry Maguire could get £10m from Manchester United if the 30-year-old leaves the club this summer. (Mail, external)

