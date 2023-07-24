After Chelsea beat Brighton in their pre-season friendly with impressive performances from new signings and young players, we asked for your thoughts.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Dan: From not being able to buy a goal at the end of last season to scoring nine in two games, so far pre-season has been impressive. Of course these games are rarely a decent barometer of form but winning, and scoring freely, is always favourable. I'm quietly optimistic that Mauricio Pochettino is exactly the right fit for Chelsea.

Shane: Very good performance. Still sluggish playing from the back however but a lot of changes. Nicolas Jackson's link-up play is amazing. The lead-up so Mykhailo Mudryk's goal was great so I am hoping that continues forward! Also impressed with Cesare Casadei and Christopher Nkunku so plenty of reasons to be a hopeful Chelsea fan.

Oche: I think Nkunku and Jackson will be great signings. Another positive is seeing Conor Gallagher thriving already in midfield. Optimistic about the coming season already!

Benjamin: Very poor in the first half and a lot of going backwards which is what we've seen far too much of over the past 18 months. Second half we looked far more direct and that was down solely to Jackson. He is young, but has shown real promise as someone who can lead the line and links up play beautifully. Still early days, but Jackson excites me.

Chelange: Exciting to be a Chelsea fan again. We have a team of youngsters who could be unbeatable with a manager who embraces attacking football. The boring defensive keep-ball of recent seasons is hopefully now gone. We just need a decent keeper and other players of the old regime discarded like Marc Cucurella and possibly Raheem Sterling if he can't adapt to this philosophy.