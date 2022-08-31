Motherwell 4-0 Inverness CT: What did the manager say?

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell spoke to BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound following Wednesday's 4-0 Scottish League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"I was happy with what we did," he said. "We played well, we played with a style and a confidence that I enjoyed to watch. We'd have taken any way to get through the tie but to get through the tie in such a style is pleasing to see.

"(Hat-trick scorer) Kevin van Veen's in a good place just now. When you see him standing over a penalty, you always fancy him."

On being drawn with holders Celtic in the quarter-finals, Hammell commented: "We've said if we want to be successful in this tournament, which we do, you're going to need to play some good teams, which we are.

"We've got a lot to do between now and then but when it comes, we'll be ready to get after it."

And, on transfers before Thursday's deadline, Hammell added: "The plan is to be active, either tonight or tomorrow. We'll see how that goes. We've got a competitive squad just now, the plan was to add to it."