'Bournemouth just need everyone back on the same page'

Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

While future historians will note that Scott Parker’s sacking as Bournemouth manager came chronologically after a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool, it was far from a knee-jerk reaction to early season results.

The Cherries were dealt a difficult hand with Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool – arguably the strongest three teams in the league – among their first four opponents. Three expected defeats (albeit one of them severe) were not the reason for the change.

At any level of football, it is imperative that the manager and the owner, or those who run the club on the owner’s behalf, are absolutely on the same page as far as the direction of the club is concerned, if success is to follow.

“Together, anything is possible” was the mantra enshrined by former manager Eddie Howe, and the club’s remarkable rise through the divisions in the first half of the 2010s, before a five-year spell in the top flight, is a testament to how all were pulling in the same direction.

Parker fulfilled the brief given to him last summer, to earn promotion - and conceded that his January recruitment was geared to getting out of the Championship - but clearly envisioned a different strategy thereafter.

Bournemouth were never going to go on a Nottingham Forest-style signing spree – owner Maxim Demin’s statement on Parker’s exit talked of “running the club sustainably”. With a new training ground on the way, such foundations are being laid.

And Demin’s statement that “we must show belief in and respect for one another” appears to be a guarded reference to Parker’s bemoaning that his players were not good enough, while questioning his employers’ lack of signings.

There appears to be little anger from supporters about Parker’s exit. But whoever succeeds him must seek to heal disconnects that had grown, towards the fans as well as the ownership.

While it remains to be seen if any further transfer business is possible – not least because the Premier League’s 25-man squad rules may require a fringe player or two to leave before anyone can be brought in – Bournemouth just need everyone back on the same page.