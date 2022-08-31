Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace have been active in the transfer market but manager Patrick Vieira has made it known he would like more reinforcements for his squad.

In his news conference before Palace played Brentford, he said: "We need players and we will try to bring in those players."

The Eagles have signed Cheick Doucoure, Sam Johnstone, Chris Richards and Malcolm Ebiowei to build on the work that was done to rejuvenate the squad last season following the departure of a number of senior players.

There have been rumours about Palace’s interest in Conor Gallagher after his excellent loan spell at the club which saw him named their player of the year. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also a player the club have considered for a potential return.

This would fit in with the way that Palace have recruited in the past, looking for young players in the market who carry value. Wan-Bissaka and Gallagher would be welcomed back with open arms because of their history with the club.

A striker may help to ease the burden on Wilfried Zaha as things haven’t fully clicked for Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard, with neither grabbing that shirt permanently. And, of course, as with every window there are reports linking Zaha with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Vieira will be hoping something gets done but he is also realistic: "We know the profile of the players we want and we will do our best to do it. If we manage that it will be great, if not then I am happy with the group of players we have. I believe we have enough quality to compete week in, week out."