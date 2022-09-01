Joining Bournemouth was 'the right time for a fresh challenge' for Stephens

Jack Stephens says it is the right time for a fresh challenge after joining Bournemouth on a season-long loan deal from Southampton.

In his first interview since joining the Cherries, he said: "I’m delighted to be here, delighted we have managed to do it and I’m looking forward to getting out training and playing some games.

"I’ve played some games at this level and have been around it for quite a few years, so I’m hoping to offer as much experience as possible. I want to try to get in the team, play as many games as I can and help the team and the club stay in the division and push up the league.

"It felt like the right time for a fresh challenge and one I am really looking forward to."