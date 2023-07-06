We asked for your suggestions on Sheffield United's best bargain buy.

Here is a snapshot of your views:

Valdez: There are a number of really good signings for next to nothing but Chris Basham has got to be up there. A great servant of this great club.

Toby: John Fleck. He came in on a free and has been on our journey from League One. A key player in going up to the Championship, finishing ninth in the Premier League and nearly getting into Europe, and now in us being promoted again

Tom: Of recent times, the best bargain Sheffield United have had was David McGoldrick. He came on trial, impressed and made a huge impact with not only goals, but his relentless work rate. Being rewarded with Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the year proved it.

James: John Egan was a bargain at £4m, as is Anel Ahmedhodzic.