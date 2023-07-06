Goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen has joined Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joined Brighton in the 2021 summer transfer window but has only made one senior Albion appearance.

Sinc his arrival, he has had loan spells with Belgian side Oostende and Dutch outfit Vitesse.

After his latest move was confirmed, technical director David Weir said: "Kjell had a good loan with Vitesse last season and it’s important for his development that he carries on playing regularly.

"This is a great opportunity for him to not only do that, but there is the prospect of European football with Sturm Graz in the qualifying rounds for the Champions League.

"We will be monitoring his progress throughout the season and wish him the best of luck."