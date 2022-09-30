V﻿ieira on keeping players focused, Gallagher's return and Chelsea

P﻿atrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Chelsea.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:

  • James Tomkins is available for selection, but J﻿ames McArthur, Nathan Ferguson and Jack Butland are still out injured.

  • With 28 days between games, V﻿ieira said "it was a challenge to keep the players focused".

  • On returning to action, he said: "We’re looking forward to the game. We will be ready for that and we’ve worked well over the last couple of weeks."

  • When asked about Conor Gallagher's return to Selhurst Park, Vieira replied: "I don't have any doubt about the reception he will receive."

  • The Palace boss expects a tough game against "one of the best teams in the Premier League" in Chelsea.

  • O﻿n Graham Potter's first league game in charge of Chelsea, he said: "We have been looking at what he's been doing at Brighton and the game they played."

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences