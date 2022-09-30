J﻿oel Veltman is anticipating strong continuity at Brighton under new boss Roberto de Zerbi and is relishing the increased responsibility he will get.

D﻿e Zerbi takes charge of his first Albion game at Liverpool on Sunday and Veltman has liked what he has seen so far from the Italian head coach.

"﻿He's really passionate and wants to bring his passion to his players," Veltman told BBC Radio Sussex.

"﻿Tactical-wise, he's quite similar to Graham [Potter]. He wants us to press high and have the ball. If we've got the ball, they can't score."

I﻿n his pre-match news conference, De Zerbi highlighted the role of the defenders in implementing his philosophy, leaving Veltman excited about the instructions he will need to carry out.

"﻿Personally, it's amazing that he's giving us the confidence to start from the back," said Veltman.

"﻿It's been difficult for him to put the details into the team with everyone being away on international break but we've done tactical stuff for Liverpool and all looks good now."