Dundee 1-1 Motherwell: What the manager said

Dundee boss Tony Docherty told Sportsound: "I was pleased, and not very often would you say you're pleased with a point at home.

"Going in at 1-0 down at half-time was against the run of play, probably a bit unjust. We were the better team in the first half. It was important that we showed the belief we could still get something from the game and I was really pleased with the response.

"We hit the post twice, and we're unlucky not to win. We had 17 shots, and I thought we were the better time. I'm a little disappointed not to win the game.

"We were getting into areas. My two strikers, Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron linked up really well. I thought the crowd were fantastic today, they saw what the players were putting in and they got behind them."