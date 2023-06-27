Are you concerned about Liverpool’s spending power?

Amid the ongoing battle for West Ham's Declan Rice, Liverpool aren’t being mentioned despite their clear need for midfield reinforcements.

The club also pulled out of a deal for fellow England star Jude Bellingham, who chose to sign for Real Madrid in a deal that could reach £115m.

Does it concern you that the Reds aren’t competing at the top of the transfer market? Or are you happy the club is more frugal with money?

