Season review: 'The vultures will circle but who knows what we can achieve?'

Ady Packham, The Albion Roar, external

Rating: 7/10. On one hand, we have achieved our record Premier League points tally and our highest top-flight finish, have only lost four away games all season and have played some of the best football that we have ever seen.

On the other hand, we have only won five at home, failed to score against Norwich, lost six on the bounce and drawn 15 times.

So we are a work in progress. We have improved and had some highlights but have dropped too many points. If we’d turned some of those draws into wins, then we may have been checking our passports.

Best performance: I can only choose one? Many Albion fans will look to the demolition of Manchester United where the score should have been even bigger.

But other performances should receive the plaudits. Coming from 2-0 down at Anfield to draw and actually nearly nick all three points was stunning and there have not been many teams this season that Liverpool couldn't live with. Then you have the north London double, beating Arsenal and Tottenham away in consecutive weeks. That was fun...

Player of the season: Marc Cucurella. Often when a player arrives from the continent, it can take time to get used to the environment, the language, the food and new team-mates but he slotted straight in. His enthusiastic performances and endless energy have made him a firm fans favourite.

Player whose time is up: There are always going to be players who did not get the game time they wanted/needed but Graham Potter is good at keeping the squad happy. We have some great returning talent such as Jan Paul van Hecke, Matt Clarke and Carl Rushworth, who have all won player of the season at their loan clubs. That could spell time for Shane Duffy, who has been a terrific servant but many thought his time was up before this season.

Opposition player you'd love in your team: There are countless unrealistic players such as Son, Salah, Kane etc but the reality is we are more likely to shop in Lidl than Harrods. We have already signed the best striker in Europe in terms of goals and assists in Deniz Undav (26 goals in 38 games this season) from Union St Gilloise in Belgium. But at £6m expectations should be minimal. Scoring goals has been our problem so a solution is required.

Happy with your manager? We are very happy. It’s worrying he is linked with every top managerial vacancy but he is happy here, has a board and chairman he trusts and is at a club that does things the right way.

One learning to take into next season: Our brilliant chairman has ambitions for us to compete regularly in the top 10. However, we cannot rest on our laurels and we will need strengthening The vultures will be circling around our best players but if we keep the squad together and add to it then who knows what we can achieve. We will need to be better at home though.

