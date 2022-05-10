Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
- Published
Aston Villa make two changes from their win at Burnley, including a recall for Philippe Coutinho against his former club.
Marvelous Nakamba also comes in, with Calum Chambers and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.
Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Young, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.
Mohamed Salah is on the Liverpool bench as they make five changes from that draw with Spurs.
Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas and Joel Matip replace Salah, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Thiago.
One eye on the FA Cup final?
Liverpool: Alisson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Jota, Mane, Diaz.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Gomez, Henderson, Origi.