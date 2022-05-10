Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Aston Villa make two changes from their win at Burnley, including a recall for Philippe Coutinho against his former club.

Marvelous Nakamba also comes in, with Calum Chambers and Emiliano Buendia dropping to the bench.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Coutinho, Ings, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Sanson, Buendia, Traore, Chambers, Young, Chukwuemeka, Chrisene, Iroegbunam.