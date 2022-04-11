Watford 0-3 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Watford are the first side to lose nine consecutive home matches in the Premier League since Wolves between January and April in 2012, while the only previous time they had lost nine home league games in a row was between December 1971 and March 1972.

Since returning to the Premier League last season, Leeds have picked up 25 points in their eight Premier League matches against promoted clubs (W8 D1), with their 2.8 points per game average the highest of any side in such matches in that time.

The Hornets have lost 12 home league matches in a single season for the first time in their history.