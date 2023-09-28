Bournemouth v Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Bournemouth have won just one of their 12 Premier League games against Arsenal (D2 L9), picking up a 2-1 home victory in January 2018.

The Gunners have scored at least once in all 12 of their Premier League games against Bournemouth, netting 29 goals in total.

The Cherris are winless in 10 Premier League matches (D3 L7), the longest ongoing run of any current top-flight side. Since the start of May, they have collected five fewer points (3) than any other ever-present team.

Only Everton (0) have scored fewer home Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth (1), with the Cherries underperforming their expected goal total on home soil by 2.1 (one goal scored vs 3.1 xG).