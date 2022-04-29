Elizabeth Conway, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard said he has "loved every minute" of being in charge at Everton after being asked whether he would stay as manager next season should the Toffees be relegated.

Everton have six games left and go into Sunday's home fixture against Chelsea two points behind 17th-place Burnley, but with a match in hand. Lampard made it clear he is determined to keep the club in the Premier League.

“I’ve been welcomed and supported by fans and I will do everything I can to get this club back to where I want it to be. I will give it everything," he said.

Following Everton’s 2-0 defeat by Liverpool last weekend, Lampard explained that his squad were given "a couple of well-earned days off".

“There was a big output in the game physically from the team. Off the back of what was a disappointing result from a good performance, it’s nice to come away for a couple of days," Lampard added.

He emphasised that the team are fully prepared for Sunday’s match.

"The attitude remains the same: positive and determined. The lads have been training well and are ready for the next game," he said.