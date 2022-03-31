Dyche on international duty, Man City and results
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Burnley’s game with Manchester City on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the players that featured on international duty, Dyche said: "It's always fantastic to see our players being recognised but this time to see Pope selected and playing was fantastic. A great moment for the club."
He described Saturday's game against City as a "big challenge", adding: "They're a fine side with technical prowess but we've beaten these sides before. Yes it's always very difficult but if they have a quieter day and we play well then anything is possible."
Dyche says the players don't dwell on results, adding: "We don't suffer disappointment for too long and the players don't need reminding, they know what's at stake."
On the five subs rule, Dyche said: "The big clubs are in lots of tournaments so I understand why they want five subs but my point for the smaller clubs like ourselves is that it's more difficult to have that rotation."