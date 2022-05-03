Have your say on Rangnick's interim spell

In his own words, Ralf Rangnick expected to lead Manchester United to Champions League qualification in his time at Old Trafford.

The interim manager said he is not "completely happy" with his time at the club and said recent performances were not as good as they should have been.

With United sixth in the Premier League and set to miss out on a place in the top four, is Rangnick to blame or had the damage already been done?

