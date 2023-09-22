Harry Symeou, The Chronicles of a Gooner, external

It is fair to say that when Martin Odegaard first arrived in north London, he divided opinion. But his physical and technical development, along with the team’s evolution on the whole, has seen him become widely regarded as one of the best attacking midfield players in world football.

The Gunners have been lauded for their recruitment in recent years but their ability to secure the futures of their key players through new and improved contracts has at times gone under the radar. Odegaard very quickly earned the trust of his boss and along with that, the captaincy - following in the footsteps of some of the club’s greats.

Odegaard has always displayed technical brilliance and you could never doubt his commitment or work rate, but in years gone by, you would have argued he did not carry enough of a goal threat. In the past 12-18 months he has added goals to his creative abilities, scoring 15 in the Premier League last season - elevating himself into the world class category in his position.

The sky is the limit for Arsenal’s 24-year-old captain. He has the talent and the character to go on and become one of the club’s greatest ever players. I predict that in years to come, his signing, rumoured to have cost the club something in the region of £30m, will be looked back on as one of the signings of the decade.