Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap, external

'Football without Origi is nothing' - a slogan graffitied on a wall in Brooklyn and etched in all of our minds forever.

Except, for a while now, football without Divock Origi has been Liverpool’s reality. Despite the clear admiration from fans, Origi often comes fifth or sixth in line when it comes to team selection.

An unfortunate consequence of our talent up front, the Belgium striker has made just 16 appearances this season, with 11 of those coming off the bench. We have seen him on the pitch for only a few minutes since the FA Cup tie against Norwich in early March.

Despite 83 per cent possession across the 90 minutes, Everton did a good job at frustrating both fans and players in the first half of the derby. Using tactics to prevent Liverpool from gathering momentum, finding a way through felt inevitable, but how it would happen was another question.

We all know Origi is capable of coming on and scoring goals, but the immediate impact he made was perhaps more surprising. For someone that has barely played in two months, his touch looked sharp, his pressing and work rate were strong, and his positioning was excellent.

Always in the right place at the right time, his signature header into the top of the net from Luis Diaz’s volley catapulted him up the list of Liverpool’s highest number of top-flight goals against Everton. He leapfrogged Kenny Dalglish and joins Robbie Fowler in pursuit of Steven Gerrard's 10 goals - not bad company.

I can’t wait to take my grandkids to visit his statue one day.