Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea: Ralf Rangnick reaction

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to BBC Sport: "It was a good point for us. In the first half Chelsea dominated the game. You can see that they have top players and are well organised, and it's not so easy to get hold of them.

"In the second half I thought we were better. In the last half an hour they hit the post but we also had our moments.

"At least we fought. They are one of the top teams in the league.

"There is nothing to blame the players for in terms of attitude."

More from Rangnick on his Manchester United future, amid rumours he is about to be named Austria boss:

"Let us speak tonight about Manchester United, this is the issue. I can confIrm I will definitely continue in the consultancy role.

"So far me and Erik haven't spoken. But I am more than happy and willing to help and change things for the better.

"It would leave space for another job but that is what we agreed in November last year."