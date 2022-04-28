Jesse Marsch is not paying attention to the league table, saying he expected to be “knee-deep” in relegation trouble until the last day of the season.

Burnley’s recent revival has left Leeds just five points above the relegation zone with five games to go and the daunting prospect of facing Manchester City at the weekend.

“I don’t have energy to think about the table or other teams,” said Marsch. “I assumed from the second I took the job, I would be knee-deep until 22 May.”

Marsch has stiffened the Leeds defence since his arrival last month and is aiming to strike the right balance against the free-scoring champions at Elland Road.

“We have gotten results and fought in front of goal to do everything not to concede,” he said. “We will be pragmatic but aggressive.

“We need a mentality of understanding that every second of the game is important.

"After that, we can find moments to be dangerous, make it pesky for them and aim to be effective with the ball and nick a goal.”