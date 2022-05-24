Leeds may have to sell Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips to fund a squad overhaul in the summer according to journalist - and Whites fan - Rory Smith.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while England regular Kalvin Phillips would command a substantial fee if available for transfer.

"Lots of my friends will tell me I should not say this," Smith told a special edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club. "But if they can get £130m for the pair of them then they can rebuild the team.

"I think there will be a lot of change - and that's what they need to do."

Chris Sutton agreed, saying that the lack of signings and the small squad preferred by Marcelo Bielsa was a major factor behind Leeds' slump this season.

"Leeds supporters were frustrated at doing no business in January," he said. "They've been a disaster defensively and they've had no cover for Patrick Bamford.

"I think it's going to be a really interesting summer."

Listen to full discussion on Leeds from 21'41 on BBC Sounds