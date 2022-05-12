Eddie Howe says plans for Newcastle's training ground to be upgraded are vital if the club want to attract the best players possible.

Plans to develop the Magpies' Benton complex have been submitted to North Tyneside Council, with longer-term ambitions to build new state-of-the-art facilities.

Howe said: "It's hugely important for us. Your day-to-day environment is so important and we're trying to attract world-class players to the club.

"In doing so, you need to give them an environment that matches their status.

"We are ambitious and the club has huge plans in the future, but for now it's small steps.

"We need to improve, get better as a team, come back and go again. I know everyone wants to go quickly but it's very difficult to do."

Howe is excited by what is to come, but said it's important to finish this season strongly and bounce back from the heavy defeat by Manchester City.

"We're really keen to end the season with two very good performances," he said. "It's so important we perform in our last home game and leave a good feeling with our supporters for the summer, and whet their appetite for what's going to come next year."