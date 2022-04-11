Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and manager Pep Guardiola may feel a sense of frustration that they did not make the most of having Liverpool on the ropes for most of a dominant first half.

City’s 2-1 lead did not reflect how much better than Liverpool they were and Jurgen Klopp’s side were never going to repeat the nerves and carelessness of that opening 45 minutes.

The good news for City and Guardiola is that they have got their toughest game of the season out of the way without any serious damage inflicted on their ambitions to retain the Premier League title. They can now turn their attention to the Champions League quarter-final second leg away to Atletico Madrid, against whom they hold a slender lead.

City meet Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley next Saturday and, if it is anything like this, it will be a classic.

Some of City’s first-half football was quite exquisite, although there was irritation around Etihad Stadium that so many opportunities came and went without being made to count.

In the final reckoning, however, City have a one-point lead in the Premier League with seven games left and are still chasing those other prizes.

It is still all to play for and City looked in the mood to battle all the way to retain their title.