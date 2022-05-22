Brighton v West Ham: Confirmed team news
Brighton boss Graham Potter makes one change from the side that drew at Leeds last weekend. Leandro Trossard picked up a knock in that game and has not trained this week so Adam Webster comes in.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Gross, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Veltman.
Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Maupay, Mwepu, Lallana, Alzate, Duffy, Offiah, Ferguson.
West Ham manager David Moyes has named the same side that took a point off Manchester City last weekend. Skipper Mark Noble, who retires after this game, will be hoping for a call off the bench to make what would be his 414th appearance for the club.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.
Subs: Areola, Randolph, Yarmolenko, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Kral, Okoflex.